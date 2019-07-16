City council approves sewer rate increase, defers parking rates

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — What Sioux City residents pay for some essentials are increasing soon.

In a 5-0 vote, the council gave final approval a sewer rate increase. Sioux City homeowners will see a three percent increase that would begin August 1. Certain commercial rates would see a 10 percent increase as well, but council members say its a good compromise from the original proposed rate of nearly 70 percent and will give all parties involved time to assess the situation.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said, “We’re raising it 10% but we’ll continue to talk without sister cities, with the industrial users over the next year and re-look at things they want to look at in this rate study so we’re going a little more cautiously and it think everyone’s happy about that.”

For Siouxlanders parking in downtown Sioux City, those rates will remain the same for the time being. Council voted unanimously to defer that vote until August 5.