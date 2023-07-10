SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Despite a full agenda, Monday’s city council meeting had another focus — fireworks.

Several concerned Sioux City residents spoke about how fireworks are still being shot off despite the city ordinance banning their use outside of the 3rd and 4th of July.

Members of the council said they have received many comments regarding the issue. Mayor Bob Scott also expressed his frustration saying he asked the police department for the total number of citations issued for fireworks.

He’s still waiting on that report.

“If you don’t enforce the rules, nobody believes they’re rules. And we don’t enforce the rules, so I’m at the point where I’d vote for a ban simply because our police department is not either willing or able to do the things they need to do to slow this stuff down,” Scott said.

The council also moved up and approved a new splash pad for Headington Park. The project wasn’t supposed to be considered for another year but citizens requested it be prioritized. Construction of the splash pad will begin this fall.