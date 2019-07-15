Christmas in July fundraiser

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Another local parish was doing things differently Sunday by celebrating Christmas in July.

That’s right, because who needs to wait until December for holiday cheer. In South Sioux City, it is ‘Tis the Season of Summer.’ The event is a fundraiser to raise money for a group of several churches in Dakota County. The churches use the money to help those in need with gas, food, and lodging.

“I just love this event that we do its one of the two events that we do in a year but this one is so fun because we are outside fresh air love having the hamburgers and hot dogs and having all the people just come in fellowship and get to know each other in our communities,” states Chaplin Janell Norton the president of Dakota County Ministerial Alliance.

The event had free food, fun games for the kids and of course, lots of Christmas music cheer for all to hear.