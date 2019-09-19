Christian author to speak at Sioux City church

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Next month, the Mater Dei Parish is hosting a nationally renowned speaker and author.

Matt Fradd will be in Sioux City at Nativity Church in Morningside on Tuesday, October 15 and Wednesday the 16.

Fradd is the best selling author of several books, including “Does God Exist” and “The Porn Myth.”

He will be speaking about children issues and parenting in the age of the internet. He will begin speaking at 6:30 on Tuesday and will wrap up around 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Wednesday night is youth night and it also begins at 6:30. He will be talking about his journey and then discussing porn. Tickets to youth night are $10.

Both events will be held at Mater Dei Parish Nativity Church in Sioux City. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., for both events. Tickets are now available for purchase.

For more information, visit materdeisc.org or contact the parish office 712-276-4821 or Mary Lehr 712-898-7513

Father Dan Rupp and Mary Lehr were in the KCAU 9 News studio to talk about the events.