Chili cook-off raises money for local Toys for Tots campaign

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Folks in Sioux City were enjoying a bowl of chili on Tuesday night all to help out local kids.



At the Sip and Shop fundraiser hosted by Doxx Warehouse Bar, Siouxlanders could shop, play bingo and of course taste chili as part of this year’s chili cook-off.



But the night was focused on donations for Toys for Tots, which helps bring smiles to kids’ faces during the holiday season.

“Usually the parents are just overwhelmed and they’re just I can’t believe it and give you a hug. I mean it’s just, it makes you feel just warm and fuzzy inside.” says Toys for Tots volunteer, Beckie Hogan.



One 5-year-old even made dozens of gum ball ornaments that were for sale with the proceeds going to Toys for Tots.

