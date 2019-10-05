Children’s Closet helps support Sioux City families

Its a weekend of shopping and giving back to the community at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Sioux City.

The Children’s Closet has taken over the church basement allowing people to purchase gently used children’s clothes and equipment.

There’s also a rummage sale upstairs and a bake sale, all designed to help support women and children in need of support around Siouxland.

“One hundred percent of the bake sale and rummage sale that goes straight back into the community and 20 percent of the children’s closet. So we’ve had families here, right now its quiet, but lots of people were here leaving with huge bags because they can clothe their families for almost nothing so it just makes a huge difference,” Interim Pastor Anne Dilenschneider said.

The proceeds are given to clients from local women’s shelters and other non profits, allowing them to shop for free at the event held each spring and fall.

The shopping continues Saturday morning from 9am to noon.