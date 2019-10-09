Children’s Cancer Connection receives $10,000 grant, helps send children to summer camp

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Children’s Cancer Connection recently received a $10,000 grant from Variety-the Children’s Charity to support one of their programs for children and their families.

Children’s Cancer Connection is a nonprofit organization that serves Iowa by providing recreation, education, and support to children and families that are facing childhood cancer. The organization was founded in 1988, and for more than 30 years, Children’s Cancer Connection has served the entire families for their entire journey.

The Variety grant will be used to send children and teens to Camp Heart Connection for Oncology and Sibling camps next summer. Children between the ages of five and 18 are able to attend camp for free, where they can meet friends who are on similar journeys.

“Thanks to the grant from Variety-the Children’s Charity, we can continue to provide our camp program free of charge to children affected by childhood cancer. The relationships built last far beyond their week at camp and are an important component of care throughout their journey. We are grateful for your continued partnership,” Children’s Cancer Connection CEO, Jennifer Hines said.

Variety-the Children’s Charity is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are at-risk, underprivileged, critically ill, or have special needs. Grand funding is provided to programs and initiatives that directly impact the well-being of children.

For more information on Variety grans and programs, you can visit varietyiowa.com.