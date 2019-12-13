Childcare facilities and schools taking extra measures to keep kids healthy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — When it comes to the flu virus, even the cleanest habits aren’t always preventing the virus from spreading but a local preschool in Sioux City is taking extra measures to control the virus this year.

Every day, 50 children at Kindercottage Preschool are using their hands to learn and play. It’s a great way for children to explore but it’s also a way germs are passed around.

Tara Vander Weil, the director of Kindercottage Preschool, explained why it’s imperative for the staff to disinfect as much as possible.

“They are high energy, especially this time of year. And they do like to touch and dump things out,” said Weil. “We try to do it [clean] all year round just for the health and safety of the kids, as well as us teachers because it’s easy for them to spread germs.”

It’s an effort that’s appreciated by some parents like Christine Gould, a mother with two teenage boys.

“I think it’s just a healthy way of living, and it’s preventing everybody else from getting sick around you.”

But even with preventative habits, sometimes a clean environment can’t stop all the germs from spreading.

“They sometimes bring things from older siblings that are in public schools, said Weil.

It’s at this time the Kindercottage Preschool urges parents to think of the rest of the children

“We encourage parents to keep them home if they’re running a temp of if they’re not their normal selves,” said Weil.