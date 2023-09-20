SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– During the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government gave tens of thousands of childcare facilities a stabilization grant to address the shortage. However, that program is expected to end soon, and the shortage remains.

“Those funds actually rescued some childcare facilities in order to stay open and continue to serve families. and so those things are all coming to an end right now and that is when we are going to see impact,” said Erika Fuentes, vice president of Child Development Programs At Crittenton Centers.

The Century Foundation predicts more than 400 hundred childcare programs will close in Iowa, resulting in families scrambling to find another facility, which is already a difficult process.

“There was a shortage in this town, so I had no option for him to go, so that is exactly why I got into this industry in the first place. It benefited my own child and then it benefited multiple other parents that were out there searching,” said Sharon Mrla, owner of Mud Monkeys Childcare in Moville, Iowa.

At-home childcare facilities can have a maximum of 8 kids in the house for a day, while licensed centers can have a hundred, depending on its size.

Laura Wright, with Siouxland Christian Pre-School, says they get phone calls every day asking about openings.

“Some of the craziest phone calls we’ve gotten is moms that are pregnant and they’re trying to get on our list two years from now because we don’t take infants, we start at age two. So they’re already trying to get on our list for two years from now and their child’s not even born yet,” said Laura Wright, with Siouxland Christian Preschool.

Wright says the funding helped with staffing issues…but it wasn’t a permanent solution…

“I think staffing is the hardest issue for any childcare provider to find quality staff. You know we could hire anybody, but we want the best person to work here, and just economically it’s not a high paying industry,” said Wright.

“Childcare traditionally has not been able to pay above $10 an hour. We are actually helping shape little brains, I mean this is not to be taken lightly. and so making sure that people who are classroom educators are able to make a liveable wage,” said Fuentes.

Lawmakers in Washington are holding hearings on how to address the childcare crisis, but a solution is not expected in the near future.