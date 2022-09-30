ELDRIDGE, Iowa (WHBF) — A child fell off a float and was injured Thursday evening during a parade in Eldridge, according to a news release from the Eldridge Police Department.

Eldridge Police and Firefighters, along with Medic EMS, were dispatched to the incident about 7 p.m. during the North Scott homecoming parade at the intersection of South 6th and West LeClaire Road, the release says.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol assisted. No other information was available late Thursday.

We do not know the child’s condition as of 8:30 p.m. Thursday.