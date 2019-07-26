Charges filed against North Sioux City dog trainer

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU)-A Dakota Dunes man is facing animal neglect charges after leaving a dog in a hot car overnight. That dog ended up dying of heatstroke.

According to court documents, a woman dropped her dog off with dog trainer 49-year-old Christopher Railsbeck for a three-week training program.

The next day the woman received a phone call saying her dog Ned was not doing well and was taken to the vet. The vet records show Railsbeck left Ned in a van overnight and the dog was suffering from heatstroke. The dog later died.

However, this isn’t the first customer of Midwest Dog Training that has raised some concerns about their animal practices.

“We paid a lot of money for her to be trained and so it’s one thing to pay that money but its also another to have your dog permanently scarred for the rest of their life and that’s just not something we never would have wanted on anyone and their new dog,” said Katey, a Midwest Dog Training Customer.

The family decided to stop training early at Midwest Dog Training after visiting their puppy three weeks into the program. Saying they felt their dog did not receive the best care.

KCAU 9 reached out to Midwest Dog Training for comment and as of news time, we had not heard back.