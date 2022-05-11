SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KCAU) — Federal school lunch programs are reverting to pre-pandemic standards this summer. These changes will impact many Siouxland families who use the free and reduced lunch program.

Michelle Potts has three children enrolled in the South Sioux City Community School Sistrict. She says the free and reduced lunch program has played a pivotal role in her family throughout an unpredictable economy.

“It’s been a blessing since the rising gas prices and grocery prices and it’s one less thing to kind of have to worry about every day,” Potts said.

During the pandemic, all Siouxland families in the district automatically qualified for the program, but this year, families will have to apply in order to see if they meet the requirements. The district’s director of business operations, Erin Heineman, says roughly 70 percent of families in the district would meet the income guidelines to qualify for the free and reduced lunch program. This would provide additional relief to families as lunch prices for the upcoming school year in South Sioux City will cost three dollars and 80 cents. That’s up 15 cents from last year.

“We’re very concerned for our families. we know with the pandemic and the current economy, families are dealing with increased costs to the family budget,” Heineman said.

Families will need to fill out an application to continue qualifying for the program. If families fill out the application now, Heineman says they can qualify for the first 30 days of the next school year and then they’ll have time to reapply.

Click here for a link to the application.