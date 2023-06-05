SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The all class running finals of the Iowa High School State Track and Field Meet brought home many winners from Siouxland, but there were few who captured two gold medals in one day like Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Madison Brouwer. A senior who finishes with a pair of State titles in the Class 2A 800-meter and 1500-meter run.

It wasn’t the first time Brouwer won the 800m event either. The South Dakota commit took gold in 2021, but finished with bronze last spring, a result she said stuck with her. But heading into her senior year, Brouwer left no doubt in her development towards the first place flag.

She’d go on to wave another in the 1500 meter just four hours later. An event that Brouwer initially wasn’t interesting in running when first proposed. But with a runner-up finish in the mile last year, Brouwer knew getting stronger physically and mentally would lead her to glory. A performance that’d end the final race of her high school career atop the podium.

“Going into this year I really focused on my mindset,” Sibley-Ocheyedan senior Madison Brouwer said. “What I was running for mainly was my main motivation, I realized that it’s not about bringing fame to myself or even our school and stuff but just to try your best and always use the gifts that you’re given. It was just an amazing feeling coming down in that last 100 meter just hearing all the fans cheering and hearing Mike Jay’s voice, I mean that just gives you chills.”

“I was just beaming with pride because she takes her time, she enjoys the process,” Sibley-Ocheyedan girls track and field head coach Lisa Block said. “She doesn’t try to rush through anything she really puts every detail into place.”