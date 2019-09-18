Chamber honors Klinger Companies at 34th annual meeting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) The Sioux City Chamber of Commerce held its 34th annual meeting at the Orpheum Theatre Tuesday night.

Sailors from the U.S.S. Sioux City were honored at the annual meeting, along with a long time supporter and member of the Siouxland business community.

Each year the Siouxland Chamber honors a member with the W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award.

John Gleeson, CEO of Sioux City’s Klinger Companies, accepted the award on behalf of the company and its century of business in Siouxland.

“They have a long legacy of community leadership and philanthropy and what’s unique about this year’s recipient is not only their personal commitment but generations of family members that have shared that commitment, both to community leadership as well as civic engagement and philanthropy” Chamber President Chris McGowan said.

The keynote speaker for this year’s event was former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.