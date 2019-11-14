Challenge to provide thousands of turkeys to South Dakotans ahead of Thanksgiving

In just a couple of weeks, people will be sitting down for a Thanksgiving meal, but for some families, it’s not always easy afford the big holiday feast.

Greg Sands is a longtime member of the local business community.

But the Sands Drywall CEO says one of his earlier lessons in generosity stems from his childhood in Minneapolis.

“Someone broke into our house and stole these ribs that mom had made. It was very upsetting to me. And she said, ‘Well, if they stole those ribs from us they must have needed them worse than we did,'” Sands Drywall CEO Greg Sands said.

That’s why it’s not surprising he and his wife are longtime supporters of Feeding South Dakota today.

This year the Greg and Pam Sands Foundation will match up to $15,000 of donations to the organization through November 23.

The money will not only help sponsor turkey meal giveaways happening later this month, but it will also provide birds to Feeding South Dakota’s partnering agencies.

In total, there will be about 3,400 turkeys for people across the state.

“We believe that everyone deserves to be happy during the holidays. Every family should be able to enjoy themselves and not worry about whether they’re hungry or who’s fed,” Feeding South Dakota Development Director Christina Oey said.

“This is show time for them and we’re really excited to be a part of it,” Sands said.

It turns out an early lesson in generosity can go a long way.

To donate or to find out how you can receive a turkey, click here.