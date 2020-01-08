CES shows off latest tech in Vegas

(CNN) – One of the biggest tech events on the plant kicked off on the Vegas strip Tuesday.

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is ringing in the new decade with new gadgets and some pretty wild ideas that have turned into a reality.

Tech lovers made the annual trek to Vegas to see what’s new.

CES officially kicked off Tuesday, but companies have been eagerly giving previews to the early birds.

CES is always a showcase for the next big thing in TV.

Samsung showed off a new tv model that rotates from landscape to vertical for a big screen that mirrors a user’s smartphone, a look at the way millennials consume video content.

Some companies aim for the littlest tech adopters.

Lumi by pampers is a smart diaper.

“The activity sensor is automatically tracking the baby’s sleep 24/7, as well as their diaper status. So the wetness level and diaper changes,” said Many Treeby, the spokesperson for Pampers.

Another tech introduced is a design to help ease challenges for seniors and their caregivers.

Among ITRI’s robots is Pecola, a companion that detects when things might be a little off and can call for help.

E-Skin’s smart pajamas have sensors to keep tabs on the wearer’s comfort level and detect falls.

Some tech is there just for fun, like Lovot Who, a robot who just loves its owner, and Bartesian, an at-home cocktail mixing robot.

“It’s about a twenty-second process, and it self-cleans at the end. So there’s no cross-contamination with the next cocktail,” Ryan Close, Bartesian Founder, and CEO shared.

Big and small, they are all ready to take their share of a consumer electronics market.

The Consumer Technology Association expects to reach 422 billion dollars in the year ahead.