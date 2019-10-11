Ceremony honoring fallen firefighters open to public

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Fire Rescue is hosting a ceremony honoring fallen firefighters tonight and would like to open the invitation to attend the ceremony to the public.

The Fallen Firefighters Ceremony honors those brave and selfless men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving and protecting the City of Sioux City and it’s residents.

Due to the winter-like weather today, the ceremony will be held in City Council Chambers, the 5th floor of City Hall.

The ceremony will begin at 3:00 p.m. with the Presentation of Colors.

Those being honored today include:

Lawrence Shanley – 1884

William T.J. Scherer – 1885

Henry J. Brow – 1911

Frank Fulton – 1914

Seeley Lawton – 1914

LeRoy Tone – 1938

Carl Anderson – 1945

Valois Linden – 1952

Stephen Mironchik – 1952

Edward Kudron – 1965

Kirk Wicker – 1982

Michael Johnson – 1982

Sioux City Fire and Rescue would like you to join them along with family and friends of the fallen firefighters being honored.

Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.