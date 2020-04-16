Central College waives ACT, SAT requirements for fall semester

PELLA, Iowa (KCAU) – Central College has announced it has temporarily waived ACT or SAT testing requirements for students applying for admission this fall semester.

The change in policy was made because testing for the ACT and SAT has been suspended nationally due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students will only be required to submit high school transcripts.

Central said they will evaluate each students’ application for admission based on factors such as the nature of the high school, classes available and the choices made among them, academic record, extracurricular activities, talents and achievements, and the unique experience and perspective a student could bring to the college.

Chevy Freiburger, Executive Director of Admission said Central is doing everything they can to ensure students have access to the higher education they want.

In addition to temporarily waiving the test requirements, Central has have taken other steps to ensure all students have an equal opportunity to evaluate Central and be considered for admission:

Central is hosting group and individual virtual events. During these experiences, students can meet other prospective students, ask questions and get essential information on the next steps. For more information, visit central.edu/visit.

Central’s admission counselors, financial aid staff, faculty, and coaches are available to chat with students one-on-one via phone, Skype, Zoom, and other platforms. Just reach out at admission@central.edu to get something scheduled.

Central has extended its deposit deadline to July 1.

Central will take into account any COVID-19 related financial hardship a family may have experienced in calculating financial aid.

Latest Stories