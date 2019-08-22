Cedar Rapids woman sentenced after police found meth in home with children

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) – A Cedar Rapids woman was sentenced to ten years in prison on Wednesday after police found more than a pound of methamphetamine in her home with her three minor children inside.

Dara Briann Redmond, 38 or Cedar Rapids, Iowa, received her prison term after she pleaded guilty on March 25, 2019, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to recent documents, Redmond admitted she sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on two occasions.

Police later searched Redmond’s residence where they located over a pound of methamphetamine. Police also discovered she had three minor children at home.

Redmond was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment. She must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after her prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.