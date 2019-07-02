Cedar County authorities looking for man wanted for attempted murder

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities in Cedar County, Nebraska are asking the public’s help to find a man accused of attempted murder.

Kevin Haug, 44, previously of Fordyce, Nebraska is wanted for an alleged early Tuesday morning knife attack, according to a release from the Cedar County Attorney Edward Matney.

Haug is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, burglary, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

They believe Haug may be located in the Yankton or Brookings, South Dakota areas.

Matney cautioned, “Members of the public should not approach Haug. Instead, they should contact law enforcement right away.”

An arrest warrant for Haug states that a deputy was notified Tuesday around 6:50 a.m. that Haug allegedly attacked a man with a machete at 106 4th Street in Fordyce before then leaving the scene.

The female resident told authorities that Haug broke into the residence. Haug and the victim got into a struggle when Haug attacked him with machete and knife. After the assault, the woman said Haug washed his hands in the pool before fleeing in a vehicle.

After draining the pool, authorites found a 10-inch machete and 7-inch filet knife.

The victim had a cut on his forehead, a laceration to his left and, and cuts to his lower left abdomen. He also had a stab wound in his upper right abdomen which required surgery.