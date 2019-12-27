CDC reports show Nebraska is the most flu affected state

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – According to the centers for disease control, Nebraska is the most flu affected state in the country.

This means it was another hectic day for South Sioux City Pharmacist, Kayla Guy. “We’ve been pretty busy lately,” says Guy.

The pharmacy is rushing to fill a growing number of flu-related prescriptions.

“We probably get around 15-20 a day,” says Guy.

Walgreens tracks the amount of flu medication its pharmacies provide every week. Right now, Nebraska is at the top of its list as the number one state for medications.

Guy says, “We’ve had a lot more of the flu within the last couple weeks here.”

In addition to having more cases, the strain of flu is also different. As opposed to the usual Influenza B, there’s been a widespread of Influenza A, which is a more severe strain.

“That will normally stay with you for at least a week,” says Guy.

Some residents say it’s become hard to avoid.

South Sioux City resident, Esther Messer Schmidt says, “You go everywhere and people are coughing on you and sneezing on you. You can’t go anywhere without being exposed to something.”

But, Guy says, it’s preventable and that it’s never too late to get a flu shot.

“To avoid getting the flu the best way is to get a flu shot. Making sure you’re washing your hands and staying clean. Good hygiene,” says Guy.

Especially for older patients, who have a higher risk of flu-related complications.

Messer Schmidt says, “At my age, I don’t want to take any chances of getting the flu. It just spreads and you can’t get away from it… Unless you lock yourself in the house. And don’t let anybody else out either I guess!”