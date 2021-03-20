CDC reports 2020 was the highest number of opioid deaths a year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – “It’s like I have my son, behind this very thick glass wall, and I’m watching him commit suicide.”

Ann Breeding lost her son to a drug overdose on November first of 2020.

“He ended up being one of those people on the side of the road with a dog a backpack and a sign. You know, when the weather’s bad, I’m crying because I don’t know if he’s got a place to sleep, I don’t know if he’s had any food.”

The CDC says 2020 brought the highest number of opioid deaths ever recorded in a year.

There were more than 81,000 drug overdose deaths in the US alone.

“It has opened my eyes tremendously. How he’s treated, disregarded as a human being. Like, they’re human. They’re hurting. There’s a reason they got to this point.”

The increase highlights the need for essential services to stay easily accessible for those struggling.. as well as improving the in-patient treatment system. Substance abuse therapist Virginia Cochran says something needs to change.

“They may be ready to go, but we can’t, we got to sometimes tell them, you have to wait 2 to 3 weeks before you can get in, well, by that time they may be off and running again.”

“Our system is broken. I had him court committed, I tried the tough love. I told them, very openly about our story and I said, you cannot let him go, or we will not see him again. You have to keep him in here. 3 days later, they show up in court and release him. Two days later, he’s gone.”

His mom isn’t the only one he’s leaving behind. Breeding’s son, Daniel has a daughter. She is now seven years old.

“She looked at me and said Grandma. When I have kids, they’re not going to know their Grandpa. She’s not going to have him there to walk her down the aisle. There’s just so much. It’s so much bigger than what people stigmatize. It’s a life, it’s a son, it’s a daughter it’s a dad it’s a brother.”