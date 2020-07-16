CDC recommends guidelines for children going to camps this summer

(ABC) – If your local camps are resuming amid the COVID crisis, it’s important to ask administrators what they are doing to keep kids safe.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends camps keep children in small groups without mixing, placing markers on the ground to encourage six feet of distance between campers when possible, limiting shared objects like toys, art supplies, and sports equipment, as well as non-essential visitors.

Camps should close shared spaces like dining halls, provide pre-packaged food when possible, and limit the use of utensils – using disposable items when necessary.

Good handwashing should always take place before and after meals, when kids arrive, using the restroom, and after touching another camper. Camps should also conduct daily health screenings.

As a parent, pick a camp close to home that only takes kids from your area. Screen them before they go by asking how they’re feeling and checking their temperature.

If you think they might be sick, keep your child home and have them stay home if they’ve been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Check with your camp counselors about whether there’s a point of contact to handle COVID-19 related concerns. Ask about their back-up plans if a camper was to become sick.

