CDC encourages men to monitor their health

Don’t just celebrate Father’s Day with gifts and BBQs. Use it as a chance to encourage the men in your life to be healthier. It’s time for men to focus on their health.

June is National Men’s Health Month. The goal is to increase awareness of preventable health problems and encourage early detection and treatment.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average American man will live to the age of 76 while the average American woman will live to age 81.

Doctors with the Men’s Health Network call it “the silent health crisis in America.” The CDC encourages men to take control of their bodies, by eating healthy with balanced meals that include fruits and vegetables and exercising regularly, which can help reduce stress. They also say to not forget your regular checkups. Women are 100% more likely than men to see their doctor for preventative treatment or annual exams.

Lastly, know the signs and symptoms of a heart attack. In 2015 the CDC says heart disease and cancer were the top causes of death among men.

Whether it’s your husband, partner, dad, brother, son, or friend, help support the health and safety of the men in your life!