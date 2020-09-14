Caught on video: Mountain lion stalks bull elk in Colorado

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KDVR) — An amazing scene was caught on camera in Colorado on Sunday: a mountain lion stalking a bull elk.

Amanda and Jameson Crane have only lived in Evergreen for a month but had a rare opportunity when they saw the mountain lion stalking the elk on their property.

“We are fortunate to have caught this in act, and we know it is once in a lifetime. They ran into the woods — no idea as to the conclusion of this video,” shared Amanda.

To reduce the risk of problems with mountain lions on or near your property, Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges you to follow these precautions: