Catholic Church to discuss ordaining married men

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Pope Francis opened a highly contentious three-week summit on Sunday that could potentially clear the way for some married men to become Catholic Priests.

The meeting, which focuses on environmental and religious issues in the Amazon region, will take up the question of whether some respected married elder men could be ordained to help overcome a shortage of priests in remote areas in the region.

If approved, it would be a first for the Catholic Church and overturn centuries of tradition of a celibate priesthood. The decision, however, lies with Pope Francis.