Cat that loves swimming becomes ‘spokescat’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) – You’ve heard of doggy paddle, but what about kitty paddle? One cool cat in Florida is an expert at it.

Fisher isn’t afraid to get wet, and he’s creating a base of splash when it comes to recreational sports.

He swims; he tubes; he paddleboards. Fisher is living his best life out on the water.

“There’s really anything, nothing, he hasn’t done yet. Maybe not a jet ski. We, I guess, get him on a jet ski,” said the cat’s owner, Finn Williams.

Finn Williams and Lorraine Rip said it didn’t take long to find out their cat could swim like a fish.

“His first trip was in a pool, and um, he went on a little floaty, and he jumped right off and started swimming,” said Williams.

“And he just did like the doggy paddle very quickly and was off,” said Ripp.

“We prefer the catty paddle,” said Williams.

“That’s true, but the kitty paddle-,” said Ripp.

“The kitty cat paddle, yeah!” said Williams.

“He sits on the helm, and we’re going like 40 miles an hour, and he just sits up on the front, and he’s looking into the wind, his hair’s blowing,” said Williams.

The one-and-half-year-old Maine Coon got so much attention, his owners began sharing with various outdoor companies, and pretty soon, Fisher was a spokescat.

“Power-Pole, uh, Airhead watersports, um, Fido Pet Products. They do a line on life preservers. You know, he’s got over 13,000 follows on Facebook and Instagram now.”

These proud owners said the best part isn’t the fame, it’s the reaction.

“What I love about it is just how he brings a smile to everybody’s face,” said Williams.

“I think that people realize like cats are more adventurous than they thought and that, you know, they don’t want to just hang at home and be judgemental. Like, they can be judgy anywhere,” said Ripp.

