Casino gambling group to hold press conference July 2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – A Nebraska law that prohibits casino games might change.

Organizers of the “Keep the Money in Nebraska” campaign are holding a press conference on July 2 at the state capitol, Lincoln.

The group is collecting signatures that would put a constitutional amendment on the November ballot. They are looking to legalize commercial gambling at the state’s licensed horse racing tracks,

The campaign is bankrolled in part by Ho-Chunk Inc., the development wing of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

President and CEO Lance Morgan said millions of dollars in revenue are lost to neighboring states with casinoes.

Watch for developments from the press conference on July 2 on KCAU9 News.