Casey’s creates Midwest-inspired pizza, seeking new name

ANKENY, Iowa (WOI) — After dropping clues on social media users in early August, Casey’s General Stores is offering a mysterious new pizza beginning Sunday.

The only missing piece is a permanent name for the pie.

Casey’s is now offering a “Midwest Mystery Pizza.” But its ingredients are within plain sight:

Tangy BBQ sauce

Pulled pork

Bacon

100% mozzarella cheese

Fire-roasted corn

During the month of August, Casey’s tweeted social media brain teasers, asking users which toppings were in its mysterious new pizza.

This mystery ingredient is a Midwest staple. It’s used in a lot but never before on one of our pizzas! #MidwestMystery pic.twitter.com/bUW46XkpNJ — Casey's Gen Store (@caseysgenstore) August 25, 2019

This mystery pizza ingredient is a sizzling, savory, oh-so good staple for most American breakfasts. #MidwestMystery pic.twitter.com/swtIMP3stk — Casey's Gen Store (@caseysgenstore) August 27, 2019

This mystery pizza ingredient is pulled together with care then pulled apart to be devoured. #MidwestMystery pic.twitter.com/uJIN0w3T9S — Casey's Gen Store (@caseysgenstore) August 23, 2019



In a tweet Wednesday, Casey’s revealed the correct ingredients its new pizza offers.

Did you guess the correct ingredients? BBQ sauce, pulled pork, fire roasted corn and bacon! https://t.co/cLVmLTxyHR #MidwestMystery pic.twitter.com/CT5p4d04Pp — Casey's Gen Store (@caseysgenstore) August 28, 2019

Casey’s leaders say they are soliciting suggestions for the new pizza between September 1 and 14. Anyone who suggests a winning name will get free Casey’s pizza for the year.