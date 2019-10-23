Carroll County father, son charged with poaching deer

CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) –Two men from Carroll County, Iowa were charged with poaching and other hunting violations.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said that Joshua Snyder, 39, and his father Kenneth Snyder, 59, both of Glidden, were charged after an investigation originating from November 2018.

Joshua Snyder was charged with one count of interference with official acts, two counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer, illegal transportation of deer, and several tagging and license violations in Carroll County. He was also charged with three counts of illegal take/possession of antlered whitetail deer, deer hunting with a prohibited rifle, falsely obtaining a duplicate any-sex deer bow license and tag, illegal transportation of deer, and several other tagging and deer license violations in Taylor County.

Kenneth Snyder was charged with four counts of illegal possession of antlered whitetail deer in Carroll County, as an indirect result of the initial investigation.

Initial appearances for both men are scheduled for late October and mid-November.