SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Holidays can be difficult after losing loved ones, so Care Initiatives Hospice is hosting an event to offer support.

The Blue Christmas event is an opportunity for members of the community dealing with grief from the loss of a loved one to come together to remember them with the support from the Care Initiatives Hospice team.

The event will include a short ceremony with refreshments. RSVP is not required but encouraged.

The Blue Christmas event will be on December 10 at 3 p.m. at the Peirce Mansion.

For more information contact Care Initiatives Hospice.