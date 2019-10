Two women will vie for the one open seat on the Sioux City, City Council.

Incumbent Rhonda Capron topped all vote-getters with political newcomer Julie Schoenherr finishing second.

Capron and Schoenherr advance to the November 5th general election. Vote totals for the 5 primary candidates are listed below.

RHONDA CAPRON 2,173 (49%)

JULIE SCHOENHERR 1,257 (28%)

MICHAEL O’CONNOR 343 (7%)

ROSARIO PEREZ, JR. 325 (7%)

MICHAEL BAYALA 302 (6%)