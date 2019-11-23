Cancer detecting dog saves owner’s life three times

MADISON, WI (KCAU) – A Wisconsin woman was diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer not once, but three times. And every time, Stephanie Herfel says her dog, Sierra sniffed it out.

The connection between Stephanie Herfel and her husky, Sierra, is special, to say the least.

“Sierra is a gift,” said Stephanie Herfel, cancer survivor.

“I don’t think I’d be here having this conversation with you,” said Herfel.

This conversation begins in 2013 when Sierra started acting strange shortly after Stephanie found out she had an ovarian cyst.

“She came up and put her nose on my belly which I dismissed,” said Herfel.

Sierra did it multiple times but Stephanie kept ignoring her.

“She found a different way to communicate with me,” said Stephanie Herfel.

One day, Stephanie found her dog in a back closet, visibly upset.

“Curled in a little ball with her nose under her tail and her little face was completely wet and her eyebrows were crinched,” said Herfel.

Couple that with persistent abdominal pain, Stephanie says she took a leap of faith and went to the doctor.

That’s when she found out she had Ovarian Cancer and it was stage three.

“I just was scared,” said Herfel.

Luckily, after six months of treatment, Stephanie was in remission.

Until several months later, Sierra hid again.

“And i knew in my gut something was wrong,” said Herfel.

The Ovarian Cancer had returned, this time in her liver.

“Just going through my head ‘sierra was telling me, sierra was telling me,” said Stephanie Herfel.

That’s when Stephanie started having conversations about Sierra with her Oncologist at UW Carbone Cancer, Dr. David Kushner.

“I didn’t think she was crazy at all. I said probably your dog was picking up that you weren’t feeling OK,” said Dr. Kushner.

A study by “experimental biology” found a dogs’ smell is 10, 000 times more accurate than humans’ and when they were put to the test to sniff out blood samples of cancer patients, their noses got it right about 97% of the time.

But when it comes to Sierra, Dr. Kushner admits her nose is unique.

“Because of the fact that Sierra will truly focus on the part of the body where there’s a problem, which is really interesting,” said Dr. Kushner.

So far, Stephanie’s Ovarian Cancer has recurred three times and each time, Sierra hid.

“She’s detecting it so early they can’t even see it on a scan yet,” said Stephanie Herfel.

Which is a reason why Stephanie is here, six years since her first diagnosis.

“I believe she saved my life and she continues to do so. Very grateful for her, I’ll start crying,” said Herfel.

As Stephanie continues her cancer fight, she has this advice for other loving pet owners.

“Pay attention to your pet and see if they’re communicating with you in a different way and you might notice some really incredible things,” said Herfel.