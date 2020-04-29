Camp High Hopes to go virtual for summer season

They will be offering a virtual summer camp and will release details in the near future.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With so many unknowns about the current COVID-19 pandemic, some people are retaining the hope that summer will be more normal.

However, Camp High Hopes is taking the safest course of action and has canceled their upcoming summer camping season.

Chris Liberto with Camp High Hopes said it was a very difficult decision but knows it’s the best one to keep campers safe.

“We’re going to push forward with what we can do this summer, really bring that camp experience virtually to their houses. It’s a little bit more challenging with the folks that we serve, but we know that we can do it. We know that it has been done.”

