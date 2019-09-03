Call center looking to add jobs to assist hurricane victims with relief

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local business is looking to add up to 50 new jobs to help assist victims with hurricane relief.

Mass Markets, an MCI company, is a call center with a branch in Sioux City. The company handles insurance claims, and with claims expected to skyrocket after Hurricane Dorian hits the southeast, the company is preparing in advance.

“You’re looking for people to step up from leadership positions. You are reaching out to the community to find additional people that would like to join our company and even though it might be a short term need initially, a lot of those folks we look to bring on long-term as full time employees.”

Mass Markets used to be in Dakota Dunes before relocating to Sioux City just a few months ago.

They currently have close to 300 employees. That number is expected to grow over the next few years.