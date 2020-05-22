California siblings surprises grandfather after graduating from law school, medical school

California (KTLA) – When Vana Ebrahimi graduated from Loyola Law School on Sunday, and her brother graduated from medical school, their grandfather was unable to be there due to the ongoing pandemic.

But as the first members of their family to graduate college, the siblings were nonetheless determined to share the special day with 86-year-old Hayrik Anbous, despite him living at a locked down nursing facility in La Crescenta. Visitors have not been allowed at the facility since March.

They showed up at the nursing home in their caps and gowns to greet their grandfather through a window.

Vana Ebrahimi said she was delighted by his repsonse.

“He takes off his mask and I start crying. His smile is there,” she said.

The special moment was recorded on video and posted to the social media app TikTok, where it soon became an online sensation, drawing hundreds of thousands of responses.