California mom with one arm inspires those with differences with a glass arm Cinderella fairy tale

CALIFORNIA (KCAU) – It’s a fairy tale ending for a California woman with a passion for costume making.

Mandy Pursley of California was born without an arm.

Mandy’s husband bought her a sewing machine because she is a theater arts major, and she had her own little book of costumes she wanted to design for theater.

Sewing became the hobby that turned Mandy into a Fairy Godmother.

She created some costumes for her daughter and friends but then got inspired to do more.

“My daughter had been studying Cinderella stories at school and I realized that there were all these beautiful tales from around the world, but there were still no princesses who looked like me, so I just had the thought it this character doesn’t exist, I’m going to create her,” Mandy said.

Mandy spent six hours creating a Cinderella ballgown, and another 40 hours creating one for her prince Charming.

She wasn’t exactly sure what she wanted to do with all of it, but she knew she wanted to highlight and celebrate her differences.

“When I was growing up, I rarely saw anyone who looked like me on television. I still had never seen amputee women being portrayed as beautiful or strong, and I think it took me a really long time to recognize that the things that makes us different and unique can actually be really positive traits,” said Mandy.

Mandy realized that was the twist she needed for her fairy tale story.

She decided that her Cinderella would have a glass arm instead of a glass slipper.

After telling friends about her plan, she was linked up to a sculptor in Arizona who took one of her prosthetic arms and created a glass-looking one out of clear resin.

Mandy posted the pictures on Facebook and overnight the post went viral with thousands of likes.

“I’ve actually been amazed that everyone has been so positive and encouraging. It’s kind of scary to just put yourself out there on the internet like this, but its been incredible how everyone has just have positive messages to convey,” Mandy said.

Mandy now has received messages and pictures from families across the United States saying how much of an inspiration she is.

Mandy’s Prince Charming, her husband, says all of this couldn’t be happening to a better person.

“I’m very proud of her, definitely, she deserves it, she’s a very sweet person, a very compassionate person for people,” Ryan Purlsey, Mandy’s husband, said.

Mandy has now created a Facebook page where she’s invited her followers to share their stories about celebrating their differences.

“I began to realize this is something really special and I at least wanted kids who were like me, who had some physical difference or limb difference, to be able to see it to maybe inspire them that they can be the hero of their own story, too,” Mandy shared.

If you would like to become one of her followers or see other’s inspiring stories, you can go to Mandy’s Facebook page Be the Spark Cosplay.