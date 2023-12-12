(KTXL) — A Northern California man had a close call with a bear on Friday night while he was taking his dog outside to use the bathroom, according to the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.

As the man, who officials did not identify, and his dog entered the yard, the bear, which was in a neighbor’s yard, charged them.

The bear did not stop and clamped its teeth down on the man’s hand, wrist and leg before he managed to scramble away.

The man went into his house retrieved a shotgun and fired at the bear while it was in a “standoff” with the dog, the sheriff’s office said.

The man then took himself to the hospital where he was treated for his bites but did not require hospitalization.

Employees with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) responded to the incident and were able to track down the bear, which was found with a gunshot wound. Fish and Wildlife officials euthanized the animal.

Fish and Wildlife didn’t confirm what type of bear was involved, but according to CDFW, black bears are the only wild bears in the state.

The bear was then sent to Sacramento for a necropsy and rabies testing.