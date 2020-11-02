California man arrested after NSP locates almost 50 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

49 Pounds of Marijuana
Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol

KEARNEY, Neb. (KCAU) – A California man was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol after they discovered almost 50 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop this weekend.

Around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, a trooper claimed that a van made an unsafe pass of a semi-truck, so the trooper performed a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney.

The trooper reported smelling the odor of marijuana during the traffic stop, and the van was searched. The search revealed 49 pounds of marijuana inside suitcases in the rear of the van.

The driver, David Powell, 42, of Sonora, California, was arrested for possession of marijuana (more than one pound), possession with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Buffalo County Jail.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss