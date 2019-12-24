California high school robotics team gives boy with cerebral palsy the ability to play

ELK GROVE, CA (CBS13) – A four-year-old in California has cerebral palsy, which makes it hard for him to play like all the other kids.

But thanks to a group of high school students, he’s got plenty of playtime to look forward to.

The gift of mobility has never looked or felt so good.

“Did you see him flash that smile? I hope someone caught that smile?!” said Jencie Ferraro, Julien’s mom.

Four-year-old Julien has cerebral palsy, which affects his ability to move.

But when he sits behind the wheel of this modified black jeep, his adventures are limitless.

“Now, as you can see, he can go to the park, we can play and he can be wild and he can do it himself. So, that’s huge,” said Julien’s mom.

Another huge change, his ability to interact with other kids.

He no longer has to be carried around or pushed in a wheelchair.

“So now, he’s going to be able to get down into that playground area and actually play with his friends,” said Jencie Ferraro.

That group of friends now includes the robotics team at pleasant grove high school.

The robotics team outfitted the jeep with an updated seat and a joystick that allows him to control the car like it’s a video game.

“It went really fast originally, so we had to find a way to slow it down. The speed of the car. We’ve added a potentiometer that would make the speed adjustable,” said Lana Wong, robotics team, Pleasant Grove High School.

Research shows cognitive, social and developmental benefits with independent mobility.

“I was like almost in tears…we were able to explore what we could do to help someone in the community,” said Wong.

Young students giving back with a game-changer, just in time for Christmas.

Making a child’s world a lot bigger and brighter.

“I think he’s thrilled… I can see him smiling right now. Look at him… Hahaha,” said Jencie Ferraro, Julien’s mom.