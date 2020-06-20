California couple comes up with new advertising idea for lemonade business

PARLIER, Calif. (CNN) – A California couple began making off-beat ads to market their business, and it’s turned them into local celebrities.

Javier Juarez and his wife have been selling flavored lemonade at events across California for years.

“My lemonade is different. I have 21 flavors,” said Javier Juarez, the lemonade stand owner.

Coronavirus canceled many events, so they had to do a curbside service and change their marketing strategy on social media.

“We said let’s put it out there to make a commercial and maybe it will bring people more in, so,” said Javier Juarez. The couple turned to portraying characters in short videos.

The videos have been a hit, shared over and over. In case you’re wondering, they do write the scripts.

“We put funny little lines of what people are going through right now,” said Cindy Juarez, the other owner.

Sometimes they add wigs to the videos. “My mom inherited them from a friend, and we just took them over,” said Cindy Juarez.

Javier Juarez said he’s actually shy even though he stars in the videos.

“People come and expect him to tell them a joke. You can see it in their face, wanting him to say something funny,” said Cindy Juarez.

Instead, Javier Juarez relies on his flavored lemonade and videos.