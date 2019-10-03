California boy survives rare blood cancer through special treatment

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali. (KCAU) – A little boy is alive today, thanks to what his parents are calling a miracle; but what medical professionals say could be a breakthrough for his rare form of cancer.

AT UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco, California, it took a team that ou-hustles, out-hit, and never quit on a little boy named Quincy.

When Quincy was just a few months old, he was diagnosed with a rare, very aggressive type of blood cancer.

“My reaction was please don’t take my baby,” Quincy’s mom, Lara Stuart said when he was diagnosed.

“It was a big shock, to say the least,” David Lodge, Quincy’s dad said.

Quincy’s rare form of blood cancer is called Juvenile Myelomonocytic Leukemia, or JMML for short.

UCSF’s Doctor Mignon Loh remembers the first time she met Quincy.

“Quincy was a very sick baby,” Doctor Loh said.

Quincy showed clinical signs of cancer, a rash on his face, elevated white blood cell counts, and a severely enlarged spleen.

His stomach was so large from his enflamed spleen, he couldn’t even eat so the doctors decided to remove his spleen.

With JMML, the only hope for a cure is a stem-cell transplant involving intense chemotherapy.

Doctor Loh said they tried the chemotherapy, but it did not work for Quincy, which meant no stem-cell treatment.

Time was now running out for Quincy; but, a research scientist, Elliot Stieglitz, M.D., and his team elsewhere at UCSF noticed that there were a few odd aspects o Quincy’s presentation of JMML.

According to Stieglitz, almost all patients with JMML have a known genetic abnormality in their cancer cells, but Quincy did not have these.

They couldn’t find a mutation in Quincy’s Leukemia.

Doctor Stieglitz and his team took a deep look into Quincy’s DNA. They used an advanced molecular test called “The UCSF 500”.

Doctor Stieglitz and his team rad all the letters of the DNA in 500 genes that commonly cause cancer, then they did an even more sophisticated test on Quincy, to make sure they were accurate on what they were seeing.

After their tests, they found out that Quincy had a fusion between two different genes.

“These genes normally live on two separate chromosomes, but inside Quincy’s Leukemia celss these genes became fused together,” Doctor Stieglitz said.

The fusion between the two genes is what was fueling Quincy’s cancer, and the doctors had never seen this in a JMML patient before.

At this point, there was good news for Quincy and his parents, a treatment option for the fusion. The treatment would be a targeted therapy that blocks it.

But with good news, also came bad news for the family. Doctors had never used this treatment on an infant before.

“They’d never used it on an infant. They asked us to trust them, and we did. It was a huge leap of faith,” Quincy’s mom said.

The doctors guessed at a dose, and the pills were cut into tiny pieces.

Then all of a sudden, Quincy’s white blood cell count started falling, and Quincy’s cancer slowly started to disappear.

The team’s work has been published in a medical journal.