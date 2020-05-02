Califoria county art council holds virtual talent show

PLACER COUNTY, Cal. (CNN) – At the moment, you can’t go to a talent show in public but that doesn’t mean it can’t come to you. A county in California is showcasing people’s talents right from their home.

Armand Munoz, 11, already thought he was a winner when he tackled the task learning Bohemian Rhapsody on the piano.

“That is my biggest accomplishment on the piano so far because it’s six minutes. It’s monstrous,” said Armand.

Little did he know this aspiring star would become the first winner of the arts council of Placer County’s Virtual Talent Show.

“We didn’t even throw my name in to think that we were going to win. We just thought it would be something fun we can do,” Armand said.

The art council hopes to showcase dozens of hidden talents around the community. There are sounds of the symphony, eclectic metal covers of notable 80s pop music, and short films, like Ron Nabity’s comedic take on isolation, a time where he says art and creativity are cherished the most.

“We can all use creativity to tell our stories. We really get a better view for what everybody’s going through,” he said.

And all this talent has a far reach. The council’s Executive Director Jim Crosthwaitesays it’s open for all, and that means more than just Placer County.

“The virus doesn’t know any boundaries, so we’re aren’t going to have any boundaries,” Crosthwaite said.

It’s a way to feature the shining stars and hearts of the community.