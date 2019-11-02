Butterball Turkey Talk-Line open for the holidays

NEW YORK (KCAU) — The holiday season is already here and with Thanksgiving being only 26 days away, the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line is officially open for this year.

Freddie Prinze Jr, the ultimate Thanksgiving host, is hosting the season 39 of the talk-line, according to the release. Prinze will be help people with their Thanksgiving host questions. Experts from the talk-line would like people hosting Thanksgiving to “put their own stamp on the holiday” by added new trends from Prinze.

The release said on Thursday, November 14, Prinze will be available to talk directly to callers and help with answers.

There are several different ways to reach the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line for help. Those ways include:

Butterball Skill for Amazon Alexa: Users can simply say, “Alexa, ask Butterball…” to enable the Butterball Skill for Amazon Alexa.

Texting 844-877-3456: For the fourth year, people can text in their cooking questions.

Calling 1-800-BUTTERBALL (800-288-8372): Turkey Talk-Line experts will be available this season starting Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, 2019.

Live Chat: Engage with turkey experts through Live Chats on Butterball.com

Share on Social: Help is available through the Butterball Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

The release also states that how-to-videos are available on devices that have Amazon Alexa including the Amazon Fire TV, Echo Show and the Echo Spot.