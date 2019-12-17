Rally for US stocks plods into fifth day; oil keeps rising

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo trader Peter Tuchman left, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Dec. 17. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Financial companies led stocks to modest gains on Wall Street Tuesday afternoon, nudging the S&P 500 toward its fifth straight gain and another record high.

The three major stock indexes were hovering just above their record highs set a day earlier as investors weclomed encouraging reports on U.S. home construction, industrial production and job openings.

Stocks have been vaulting higher in the last week on optimism about an interim U.S.-China trade deal announced on Friday. A Federal Reserve meeting last week also spurred buying after investors saw signals from Chairman Jerome Powell that interest rates will stay low for a while.

Gains for Amazon, Target and other companies that depend on spending by consumers helped to push the S&P 500 modestly higher, but drops for UnitedHealth, Boston Scientific and other health care stocks kept the market in check.

Treasury yields initiallygave back some of their gains from a day earlier, while the price of crude oil continued its recent march higher.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 2:07 p.m. Eastern time. If it stays up for the day, it would be the fifth straight gain for the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 43 points, or 0.2%, to 28,279. The Nasdaq rose 0.1%, while the Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 0.3%.

Major stock indexes in Europe mostly fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82 points, or 0.3%, to 28,319, and the Nasdaq composite was virtually flat. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks was also flat.

BUBBLING UP: Energy stocks in the S&P 500 rose 0.4% for one of the bigger gains among the 11 sectors that make up the index.

Crude oil has been touching its highest price in three months, and Noble Energy rose 1.6% for one of the bigger gains among stocks in the S&P 500, and Halliburton rose 1.7%.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 65 cents, or 1.1%, to $60.86 per barrel. The last time it was over $61 was in September. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 72 cents to $66.06 per barrel.

YIELDS: The yield on the 10-year Treasury was little changed ay 1.89% after declining slightly in the early going. The two-year yield slipped to 1.63% from 1.65%, and the 30-year yield roseto 2.32% from 2.31%.

ECONOMIC SIGNALS: Industrial production and manufacturing were stronger last month than economists expected, but they still are weaker than a year ago. Industrial production rebounded to 1.1% growth in November from October, better than the 0.8% that the market was expecting. But it remains 0.8% below year-ago levels.

Housing data were also stronger than expected. Homebuilders broke ground on 3.2% more homes in November than October, well above the 1.2% growth that economists had projected. Housing has been on the upswing for months following three interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve earlier in the year. Homebulder shares were mixed following the report. KB Home fell 1.4%, while Toll Brothers rose 0.5%.

STREAMING EVERYWHERE: Netflix jumped 3.7% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500. The company reported breakdowns for its revenue and membership by region, which analysts said showed that Netflix has been increasing its prices steadily around the world.

BOUNCING BEYOND: Bed Bath & Beyond surged 12.1% after its new CEO shook up the company’s management by removing six senior executives, including its chief merchandising officer and chief legal officer. CEO Mark Tritton, who took over the company about two months ago, said it was the first in a number of steps Bed Bath & Beyond is taking to transform itself.