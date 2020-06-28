Beauty brands make changes in light of recent racial unrest

FILE – In a statement issued Saturday June 27, 2020, French cosmetics giant L’Oreal says it will remove words like “whitening” from its skin care products following criticism of the company amid global protests against racism. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, FILE)

New York (CNN Business/KCAU) As major brands struggle with their identities and the imagery they use, headlines of others following suit with changes continue to emerge.

Earlier this month, country bands Lady Antebellum and the Dixie Chicks have both dropped the historical references from their names. Quaker Oats is considering rebranding its Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s brands due to the African American brand imagery each uses.

Now, the world’s largest cosmetic and beauty company, L’Oreal announced Friday it will stop using words like “whitening” and “fair” to describe its products.

Recently, L’Oreal faced backlash following a Twitter post stating it “stands in solidarity with the Black community, and injustice of any kind.” The post received comments accusing the company of hypocrisy for dropping British model, Munroe Bergdorf, the brand’s first transgender model, from its brand in 2017 after she made comments about systemic racism.

A recent Twitter statement from Bergdorf said that L’Oreal Paris brand president, Delphine Viguier, “expressed regret for how the situation was handled”. Bergdorf has since been rehired and will sit on L’Oreal’s diversity and inclusion advisory board.

As concerns continue over a lack of racial diversity in cosmetic brand advertising, other beauty brands are following in L’Oreal’s footsteps. On Thursday, the Indian/Bangladeshi division of Unilever announced it would stop using the word “fair” on one of its skincare products to promote “a more inclusive vision of beauty”.

For similar reasons, pharmaceutical and beauty brand giant, Johnson & Johnson also announced Thursday that it has discontinued two skincare lines that use the word “fairness” on its labels.