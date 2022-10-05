MADRID (AP) — The leaders of Spain and Germany meet Wednesday in northwestern Spain for a one-day summit centering on the Europe’s energy crisis and consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and 15 ministers from their governments will attend the meeting in the city of A Coruna.

Germany’s gas supplies from Russia, its principal supplier, have been cut and the country is interested in proposals to build a gas pipeline linking the Iberian peninsula to the rest of Europe. The pipeline would likely have to go through France, which has expressed little interest in the project.

The two leaders are also expected to discuss coordinating European fiscal policies.

Spanish news reports said Germany had invited Spain to consider taking part in Berlin’s suggested European anti-missile defense shield. Spain issued a brief statement Tuesday saying it had received no invitation.

Germany’s ambassador to Spain, Maria Margarete Gosse, told Spain’s Cadena SER radio there had been low-level talks on the issue between the two countries and it was certain to come up at the summit.

Ministers attending include those for foreign affairs, defense, ecological transition, agriculture and universities, and several bilateral accords will be signed.

Sánchez and Scholz will meet for an inaugural ceremony in the afternoon and are due to give a joint news conference later in the evening.