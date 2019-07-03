Building in Storm Lake collapses

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A building under construction collapsed in Storm Lake, Iowa on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, they responded to a reported building collapse on the 1500 block of Richland Drive.

Once the public safety units arrived on the scene, they noticed a framed structure that was under construction collapsed, except the south wall.

The police said they met with the project manager who advised that his crew was finishing the framing process for the building when it collapsed.

The press release said that the employees of the next door business, Rent All, used power lifts to stabilize the south wall until it could be safely and properly taken down.

There was one minor injury reported.

The building is owned by Rober Bauer of Storm Lake and the construction contractor is Morrow Construction.