Buena Vista County faces childcare shortage

Earlier this month KCAU 9 aired a special report on the daycare doldrums, talking about childcare shortage issues around Sioux City. The story continues in Buena Vista County, where childcare is also an extreme concern for families and employers.

“I definitely see where people say you have to as soon as you get pregnant you have to start looking at your day care options,” Storm Lake mom Brooke Cievers said.

There are three daycare centers in all of Buena Vista County, which has a population of more than 20,000 people.

“We don’t have a lot of in-home providers in the state of Iowa anymore and so I think that combined with the low unemployment rate has really increased the need for childcare centers,” Ready Set Grow board member Emily Bodholdt said.

Ready Set Grow in Alta provides childcare for about 67 families in the county and has a wait list of another 30 families who are still searching for a daycare opening.

“We just don’t have the space despite our recent expansion, we still are just in need of more space and that’s why their is such a need for a center in Storm Lake,” Bodholdt said.



Right now Storm Lake, the largest city in Buena Vista County, does not have a daycare center, forcing many families to drive out of town to find care for their children.

“On a weekly basis we get asked when are we expanding,” Ready Set Grow Director Kelle Wedeking said. “I think the need for childcare in Storm Lake is just huge for all of those working mothers and those families.”

City leaders say they recognize the growing problem and hope to help a daycare center open in Storm Lake soon.

“I went through a list [of daycare providers] I found online and half of them that I called the numbers were not in service so I couldn’t get on a list for anybody,” Cievers said of her search for a provider.

