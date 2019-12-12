Budget experts say Iowa revenue growth ahead of expectations

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – State budget experts say revenue projections for the current fiscal year and next year are running ahead of their October predictions.

The three-member Revenue Estimating Conference says Thursday that state income is up about 2 percent from the previous year. The group projects a 2.9 percent increase for next year, or about $234 million higher than the current year.

That would bring tax collections to nearly $8.25 billion. The estimate for next year is important because Gov. Kim Reynolds must base her 2021 budget on the figures released Thursday.

The higher estimate could give the governor some additional money as she prepares her budget for next year.